¿Quién tiene más UEFA Champions League ganadas?

Real Madrid y Borussia Dortmund disputarán la final de la UEFA Champions League 23-24 y aquí te enterarás quiénes son los más ganadores.

Real Madrid y Borussia Dortmund disputarán la final de la UEFA Champions League 23-24 y aquí te enterarás quiénes son los más ganadores.

El próximo sábado 1 de julio en Wembley, se disputará la final de la Champions League donde españoles y alemanes se verán las caras.

Más ganadores de la UEFA Champions League

  • Real Madrid - 14
  • AC Milan - 7
  • Liverpool - 6
  • Bayern Múnich - 6
  • FC Barcelona - 5
  • Ajax - 4
  • Manchester United - 3
  • Inter - 3
  • Nottingham Forest - 2
  • Chelsea - 2
  • Juventus - 2
  • Benfica - 2
  • Porto - 2
  • Manchester City - 1
  • Aston Villa - 1
  • Hamburgo - 1
  • Borussia Dortmund - 1
  • Feyenoord - 1
  • PSV - 1
  • Olympique Marsella - 1
  • Celtic - 1
