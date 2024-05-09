¿Quién tiene más UEFA Champions League ganadas?

Real Madrid y Borussia Dortmund disputarán la final de la UEFA Champions League 23-24 y aquí te enterarás quiénes son los más ganadores.
Más ganadores de la UEFA Champions League
- Real Madrid - 14
- AC Milan - 7
- Liverpool - 6
- Bayern Múnich - 6
- FC Barcelona - 5
- Ajax - 4
- Manchester United - 3
- Inter - 3
- Nottingham Forest - 2
- Chelsea - 2
- Juventus - 2
- Benfica - 2
- Porto - 2
- Manchester City - 1
- Aston Villa - 1
- Hamburgo - 1
- Borussia Dortmund - 1
- Feyenoord - 1
- PSV - 1
- Olympique Marsella - 1
- Celtic - 1